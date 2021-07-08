Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Up 4%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shot up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.03 and last traded at $25.02. 27,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,189,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGFV. TheStreet raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $557.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 34.72%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In related news, Director David Jessick sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,136 shares of company stock worth $2,743,067. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 437,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 658.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 308,260 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13,215.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.