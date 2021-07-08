BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton Sells 18,730 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 18,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,311,474.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 18th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $123,280.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Lisa Eggerton sold 16,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $1,025,600.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Lisa Eggerton sold 16,122 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $896,544.42.

On Monday, April 19th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $116,860.00.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.03. 1,462,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,909. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a PE ratio of -67.02.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 137.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 47.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,195,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,155,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

