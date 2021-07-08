BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray Sells 24,163 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 24,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $1,574,461.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 102,953 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,719,742.31.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 14,225 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $925,194.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 58,791 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,828,469.92.

On Friday, June 25th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $195,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 22,457 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $1,460,154.14.

On Monday, June 21st, Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00.

Shares of BIGC stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,909. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,459,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 14.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,420,000 after purchasing an additional 496,292 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $149,602,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 91.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after purchasing an additional 680,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

