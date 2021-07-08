BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Marc Ostryniec Sells 10,933 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $733,057.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BIGC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,909. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.02.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,396,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

