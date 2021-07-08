Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 6,500 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.73, for a total transaction of $1,207,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE BILL traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,138. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.05. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.26 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

