Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Totem Point Management LLC

Totem Point Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,337 shares during the quarter. Bill.com comprises 7.2% of Totem Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Totem Point Management LLC owned 0.13% of Bill.com worth $16,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of BILL stock traded down $4.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.04. 24,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -231.13 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.38.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $376,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $1,638,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,483.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,888 shares of company stock worth $21,425,444. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BILL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.