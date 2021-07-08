Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECH. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECH opened at $463.71 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.91.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total transaction of $3,360,091.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Insiders sold a total of 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

