BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) is Tower House Partners LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Tower House Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 168,607 shares during the quarter. BioLife Solutions accounts for about 5.3% of Tower House Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tower House Partners LLP owned about 0.90% of BioLife Solutions worth $10,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BLFS. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

In related news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $383,038.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $31,281.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 209,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,518.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 211,480 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,184 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLFS stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $47.84. 2,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,122. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.46. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.