BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Shares of BMRN opened at $83.04 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,141,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,672 shares of company stock worth $4,916,443. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

