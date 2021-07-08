BitBall Price Reaches $0.0061 on Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, BitBall has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $838,784.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,564.91 or 1.00169828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00035587 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007505 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00056598 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000924 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000551 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.