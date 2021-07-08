Bitblocks Reaches Market Cap of $344,371.37 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $344,371.37 and approximately $489.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,652.52 or 1.00031450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00036236 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007568 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00057480 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000929 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

