bitCNY Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $653,195.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00047092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00123660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00166803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,802.72 or 0.99620041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.90 or 0.00950264 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

