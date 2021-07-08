Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Market Capitalization Tops $491.07 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for about $26.44 or 0.00080157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $491.07 million and approximately $17.17 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,985.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $483.62 or 0.01466169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.81 or 0.00417789 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 68.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

