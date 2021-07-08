Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Hits $473.19 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $473.19 or 0.01459104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $8.89 billion and $1.51 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,430.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.00416245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00078775 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,784,406 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

