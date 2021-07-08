Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Market Cap Reaches $148,569.94

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $148,569.94 and approximately $386.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00023898 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004767 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003002 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.