Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00005835 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $354.55 million and $4.49 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001052 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052809 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00037541 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

