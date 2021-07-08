Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Reaches $0.0067 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 53.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $87,945.88 and $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000054 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013020 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

