Bitcoin Private Price Down 5.9% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $5.85 million and approximately $155.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00003720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.61 or 0.00339766 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00141065 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00181310 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

