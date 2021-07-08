BitcoinPoS (BPS) Market Cap Hits $2.72 Million

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $1,744.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001489 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,724,137 coins and its circulating supply is 4,512,683 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

