Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Down 50% This Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,475.92 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,879.29 or 1.00037796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00037204 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007528 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00058285 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000945 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000569 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

