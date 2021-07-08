BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Cap Tops $4.35 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $7,979.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.20 or 0.00332486 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00139006 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00178923 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

