BitDegree Price Tops $0.0018 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. One BitDegree coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitDegree has traded down 7% against the dollar. BitDegree has a total market cap of $705,134.16 and $49.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00055757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.16 or 0.00875796 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 92% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

