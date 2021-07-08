BitGreen (BITG) Market Cap Hits $1.79 Million

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. BitGreen has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $1,539.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitGreen has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000461 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00062631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00037255 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001135 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00272146 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00037797 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000268 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.