BitGreen Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,013.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. BitGreen has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $6,013.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitGreen has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00062241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00036450 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00268061 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00037151 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000267 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.