Bithao Reaches Market Cap of $13.34 Million (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. Bithao has a market cap of $13.34 million and $2.54 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bithao coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bithao has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00056891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.64 or 0.00934745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00043932 BTC.

Bithao Profile

Bithao (CRYPTO:BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home . Bithao’s official message board is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Buying and Selling Bithao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

