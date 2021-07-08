BitTube Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,613.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $4,613.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.49 or 0.00625952 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000994 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 314,812,510 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

