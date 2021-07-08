BitWhite Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $59,929.00 and approximately $28,963.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000676 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

