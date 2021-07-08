Bitzeny Market Cap Reaches $99,461.33 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $99,461.33 and approximately $21.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

