Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Down 41.3% Over Last Week

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $73,870.68 and approximately $21.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 41.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.92 or 0.00399697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008407 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000579 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Bitzeny

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

