BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $900.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $865.74. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $902.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

