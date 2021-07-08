BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Sold by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,076,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,088 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniVest Fund accounts for about 1.8% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bramshill Investments LLC owned about 4.75% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $28,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MVF. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

MVF traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,579. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $9.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

