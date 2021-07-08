BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,968 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.39. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

