Blakecoin (BLC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 46.3% lower against the dollar. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $9,471.48 and approximately $7.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,619.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,146.17 or 0.06579329 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.14 or 0.01505646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00399123 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00152796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.65 or 0.00636566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00428735 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.97 or 0.00346322 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

