BlitzPick Achieves Market Cap of $352,241.00 (XBP)

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. BlitzPick has a total market cap of $352,241.00 and approximately $90.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlitzPick has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One BlitzPick coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

BlitzPick (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlitzPick using one of the exchanges listed above.

