Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Market Capitalization Tops $356,556.90

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $356,556.90 and $875.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00057369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.78 or 0.00931605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00044048 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

