Blocknet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,212.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. Blocknet has a market cap of $7.86 million and $4,212.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00046769 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00020030 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007594 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,838,126 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

