Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Gap Down to $26.29

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.29, but opened at $24.72. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 4,068 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLMN. MKM Partners increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -33.71, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at $68,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

