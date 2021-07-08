Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Price Tops $1.67 (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00005080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $63.62 million and $20,701.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00057758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00019337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.29 or 0.00935509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00044209 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

