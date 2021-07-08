Blue Pool Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 22,000 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.4% of Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,291,000 after purchasing an additional 394,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,822,000 after purchasing an additional 342,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,862,000 after purchasing an additional 179,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,937. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $89.39. 1,315,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,779,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

