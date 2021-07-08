Blue Pool Management Ltd. Invests $6.08 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,502 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,000. Uber Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after acquiring an additional 92,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.00. 501,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,480,122. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

