BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New $6 Million Investment in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,344,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $13,500,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $12,000,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.

BYTSU stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 25,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,725. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.03. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

