BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000.

Shares of PLMIU stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 9,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,605. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

