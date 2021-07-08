Bluzelle One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.34 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $42.79 million and approximately $10.34 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bluzelle coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00055948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018605 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.45 or 0.00891149 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 91.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,082,540 coins. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Bluzelle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

