Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BOWFF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.00 to C$42.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Shares of BOWFF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.15. 4,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 48.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $91.42 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

