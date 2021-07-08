Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Price Up 5%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) shares rose 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.61 and last traded at $14.61. Approximately 1,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 206,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

BOLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.58 and a quick ratio of 22.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). As a group, analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

