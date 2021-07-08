Bonfida (FIDA) One Day Volume Hits $738,253.00

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, Bonfida has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Bonfida has a total market cap of $77.28 million and $738,253.00 worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonfida coin can now be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00005211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00047296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00124658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00167875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,930.77 or 1.00140930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $310.82 or 0.00945185 BTC.

Bonfida’s total supply is 999,096,736 coins and its circulating supply is 45,096,736 coins. Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com . Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here

