Boolberry One Day Volume Reaches $5.00 (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Boolberry has a total market capitalization of $77,763.42 and approximately $5.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boolberry has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Boolberry coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boolberry alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.76 or 0.00620550 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Boolberry Coin Profile

Boolberry (BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com . Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Boolberry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boolberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boolberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boolberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boolberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.