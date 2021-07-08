BoringDAO (BOR) Market Cap Hits $33.05 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $305.58 or 0.00942262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $33.05 million and $15,027.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00054549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.37 or 0.00858367 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 92.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,155 coins. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

