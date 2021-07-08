botXcoin (BOTX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.84 Billion

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 90% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, botXcoin has traded 573.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One botXcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00005332 BTC on popular exchanges. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and approximately $5.28 million worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00056001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.62 or 0.00902562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043427 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin (BOTX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,732,305 coins. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

