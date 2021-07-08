Bp Plc Sells 106,409 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bp Plc reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 106,409 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.3% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $66,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $144.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.76. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.